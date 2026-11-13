11/13 KVCR Midday News: Michael Rios declares victory in Ontario District 3 council race; Perris suspends contract with Flock Safety

Today's top stories:

1. Michael Rios, a progressive candidate who ran for Ontario City Council’s District 3 seat, has declared victory. KVCR.

2. The Perris City Council voted Tuesday to suspend its contract with surveillance company Flock Safety, following pressure from residents concerned about privacy. KVCR.

3. Election Day came and went this year without extra support that the state had promised for Native American voters. In fact, California is six years late on its promise to improve voting access for Native Americans. CalMatters.

4. Law enforcement agencies and families of victims condemned the commutations of more than 500 death sentences in the state last week. KVCR.