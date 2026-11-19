KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/19 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco Defends Spending $3 Million in Taxpayer Money on Security, New Measure finds Increased Number of Residents in California Unable to Afford Basic Needs & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is defending the expenditure of some $3 million in taxpayer money for his security detail. A report released earlier this week shows some of the money was spent on events associated with Bianco's run for governor as a Republican.
- A new measure from California's food banks finds that more than 4 in 10 residents can't afford the basics where they live. The group says the real need for food aid is bigger than official numbers show.
- The Riverside County District Attorney's Office launched an e-bike safety educational initiative to promote responsible riding.
- Riverside County Superior Court website remains offline, making this the fourth day of the outage.