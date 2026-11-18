Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is defending the expenditure of some $3 million in taxpayer money for his security detail. A report released earlier this week shows some of the money was spent on events associated with Bianco’s run for governor as a Republican.

The report, which was compiled by the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s office, shows the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department used county funds for security at two gubernatorial debates and Bianco’s election night party.

The $3.19 million spent came over a period of a year from October 2025 to October 2026.

Bianco defended the expense, saying he regularly receives death threats and needs security.

“Is someone not going to kill me because I'm the sheriff compared to when I'm doing a debate for the governor?” Bianco told KVCR.

Riverside County Undersheriff Don Sharp, Bianco’s chief of staff, said in a statement that he formed and deployed the security detail, also citing concerns over death threats to the sheriff.

“[Bianco’s] position, public visibility, and the nature of the threats directed toward him create security concerns that extend beyond the walls of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sharp.

Jeremy Smith, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s Office, said they’re not aware that Bianco’s campaign has reimbursed the county for any expenses.

Riverside County Supervisor Jose Medina, a Democrat, commissioned the report. He said he wants people to know how their tax money is spent.

“Transparency and accountability are fundamental responsibilities of county government, and this report provides important information for the public to review and evaluate,” Medina said in a statement.

The report also found that tax dollars paid for rooms at the Four Seasons St. Louis and Margaritaville in Lake Tahoe, a trip to Washington D.C. and meals for Bianco’s protective detail. Those were not campaign expenses.