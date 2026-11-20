Today's top stories:

1. It’s considered one of the largest jewelry heists in the U.S. On Thursday, federal prosecutors landed its first guilty plea. KVCR.

2. Sonja Shaw carried on the so-called culture war through the final minutes of her last Chino Valley School Board meeting Thursday night. Just before the board voted to ban transgender students from girls teams, Shaw ripped up a letter from California’s attorney general warning her the policy violates state law. The board also voted to make it easier to remove books from school libraries. KVCR.

3. After weeks of vote tallying, California’s Proposition 4 to allow public financing of political campaigns has failed. The measure proponents conceded the race on Thursday. KQED.

4. The Morongo Tribe donated thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys this week to nonprofits and charities across Southern California. The tribe has been doing it for some 40 years. KVCR.