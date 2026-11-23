Anthony Victoria:

For 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Anthony Victoria. Nearly 60 years after the murder of 18-year-old Sherry Jo Bates, her killing remains one of Riverside's most enduring cold cases. The story was recently revisited by Viewpoints, the student-run newsroom at Riverside City College. Joining me now is Viewpoints editor-in-chief Chelsea Sugimura, who reported on the case. Chelsea, thanks for joining us.

Chelsea Sugimura:

Thanks for having me.

Anthony Victoria:

So, what compelled you to revisit this cold case? And for those who might not know, who is Sherry Jo Bates?

Chelsea Sugimura:

Well, Sherry Jo Bates was an 18-year-old RCC student who was murdered on what is now a part of RCC's campus on October 30, 1966. That day, she had left a note to her father saying she would be studying in the campus's library, but when she made her way to her car, she found that it wouldn't start. Reports from the time actually noted that her engine had been tampered with, so the belief is that someone pre-planned this attack and was maybe even waiting for her in the library to get her alone.

Anthony Victoria:

How did you go about investigating this case?

Chelsea Sugimura:

Well, Viewpoints has actually covered this story in the past. I think three or four times. Viewpoints has been around for over 100 years now. So there was a student newspaper at the time. They went by the Tiger Times back then, and we have all of the archives, so we actually started by reading that very first article that came out four days after her murder, and from there we were able to go through ones that the Press Enterprise published, and that's kind of how I built my story was based off of what I was reading.

Anthony Victoria:

Yeah, and besides the newspaper clippings that you investigated, who did you speak to? Were there folks that knew her that maybe you were able to learn from?

Chelsea Sugimura:

I spoke to Ken Welty, who is her childhood friend. From him, I got the number of Michael Bates, her brother, and then I was also able to find the editor-in-chief of the old version of Viewpoints, Marilyn Shea Stoneham, and the features editor at the time, Mary Gotchok.

Anthony Victoria:

And what did they say about the nature of the case, but also who Sherry Jo Bates was as a person?

Chelsea Sugimura:

They all actually said very similar things about her, which was she was outgoing? She was friendly. They all gave that popular description of her as being a cheerleader. That's like her main title. If you read any of the old articles, and one thing that stood out to me was it almost seems like her memory is kind of being overshadowed by her death. Although they had a lot of nice things to say, it almost feels like most people only really remember the tragedy of her rather than the actual life of her.

Anthony Victoria:

Interesting. My understanding, based on your reporting, is that the Zodiac killer connection is false because the timeline doesn't match up. Is that true?

Chelsea Sugimura:

Yes, it was debunked. Sherry's murder happened in 1966. The first confirmed killing done by the Zodiac killer was in 1968. Speaking to Ken Welty, her childhood friend, he was also a LAPD lieutenant. He also had a good point saying that the nature of her death doesn't necessarily coincide with how the Zodiac killer moved. Sherry's death seems to have been pre-planned. It was labeled as a crime of passion just because of the brutality of her wounds. There really is no connection. I think that it was just one possible lead that people grabbed onto because it was the most interesting.

Anthony Victoria:

Riverside Police, what are they doing now to investigate this case? Even though it's been six decades, what kind of leads exist, if any?

Chelsea Sugimura:

They had one primary suspect years ago. They just unfortunately didn't have enough DNA to actually charge him with anything, so he was never pursued. Their cold case unit says that they are still working towards a conclusion to the case. I know on their website it does still say that they're open to any information or leads that anybody has.

Anthony Victoria:

What would you hope that audiences take away from your reporting, Chelsea? What are your takeaways from this?

Chelsea Sugimura:

After speaking with people who actually knew her, it really brought her story to life for me, and how much this impacted them, and how much they care about her story staying alive and hopefully an answer being found. But my main goal was to humanize her and remember her as more than a murder victim, while again keeping that story alive. I would hope that readers are able to remember her in that same light and also able to keep telling the story of Sherry because I think it's an important one. It's an example of violence against women, and I think that's an issue we still deal with today.

Anthony Victoria:

Well, thank you so much, Chelsea, and thanks for your reporting.

Chelsea Sugimura:

Thank you. Thank you for having me.

Chelsea Sugimura is the editor of Viewpoints, the student-run news outlet at Riverside Community College. This segment was produced in partnership with the Inland Empire Student News Wire.