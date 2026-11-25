KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/25 KVCR Midday News: IE Cities and Counties Fail to Implement New Truck Regulation Routes Before the Year Ends, Activists Pressure Sen. Alex Padilla to Reject Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- One month after Attorney General Rob Bonta warned eight Inland Empire jurisdictions to comply with a state truck route regulation bill, only one has. Cities and counties were supposed to implement new routes by January 2026.
- Progressive organizations in the Sacramento region last week urged California Sen. Alex Padilla to support someone besides Chuck Schumer as the next Senate Majority Leader.
- California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations Wednesday night to snare drunken and drug-impaired drivers.
- Southern California Edison is extending the deadline for those affected by the Eaton fire to submit claims to the Utilities Compensation Program. Applicants now have until the end of the year.