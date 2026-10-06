KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/6 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley City Council Approves New Rent Control Ordinance on Mobile Home Parks, DHS Now Owns Adelanto ICE Processing Center & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Mobile home park owners in Jurupa Valley will soon have limits to how much they can raise rent after the City Council voted for a rent control ordinance.
- California is banning the sale of single-use disposable vapes at the start of 2028, but some users question whether that will make the products disappear.
- The Department of Homeland Security is continuing to buy up ICE detention facilities in California and as of this week, now has full ownership over the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.
- According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, California voters can feel safe about returning their ballots by mail leading up to the November 3rd general election.