Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/6 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley City Council Approves New Rent Control Ordinance on Mobile Home Parks, DHS Now Owns Adelanto ICE Processing Center & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 6, 2026 at 1:22 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Mobile home park owners in Jurupa Valley will soon have limits to how much they can raise rent after the City Council voted for a rent control ordinance.
  • California is banning the sale of single-use disposable vapes at the start of 2028, but some users question whether that will make the products disappear.
  • The Department of Homeland Security is continuing to buy up ICE detention facilities in California and as of this week, now has full ownership over the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.
  • According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, California voters can feel safe about returning their ballots by mail leading up to the November 3rd general election.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News