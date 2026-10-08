KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/8 KVCR Midday News: Prop 1 Explainer, California Leaders Disagree Over Prop 45 & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Californians will vote on Proposition 1 in November. That measure would let the state borrow just over $11 billion through a state bond to fund affordable housing programs.
- Researchers are calling on OpenAI to keep kids under 18 off ChatGPT, at least for now.
- Proposition 45 seeks to speed up environmental reviews to build more housing and other major projects, but environmental groups say it could weaken the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.
- The remnants of Hurricane Rachel are forecast to traverse Southern California during the weekend, and the stormy weather will likely include periodic downpours and strong winds in some Inland Empire locations.
- In less than two weeks, all Riverside municipal agencies will be under the scrutiny of a citywide watchdog in response to a supermajority of voters' collective directive.