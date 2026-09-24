KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/24 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Shows Costs of Street Vendor Laws, Consumer Watchdog Reveals Californians Don't Have Enough Wildfire Coverage & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- It's been two years since the City of Pomona passed its latest ordinance regulating street vendors. Now the City has issued a report about the costs of the law.
- California has spent the last several years trying to get insurers to write more policies in wildfire-prone areas. But a new analysis from the Consumer Watchdog says the strategy isn't delivering enough new coverage.
- Healthcare advocates are urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to sign legislation to close insurance gap for those who are pregnant. The bill would make pregnancy a qualifying life event, allowing someone to enroll in their health insurance outside of the standard enrollment periods.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the region rose today to its highest amount since October 2022. The three-year high hit $6.17 per gallon.