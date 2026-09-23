KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/23 KVCR Midday News: Concerns Over Mail-In Polling in California Might Lead to Faster Ballot Counting, San Bernardino County Re-Approves Controversial Warehouse Project & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The concerns generated over mail-in voting could lead to ballots being counted more quickly in California's upcoming midterms.
- The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted to re-approve a controversial warehouse project in Bloomington, despite continued pushback by residents and environmental groups.
- A Pomona animal rescue remains under investigation after authorities say they located more than 500 living and dead cats and nine dogs in inhumane conditions.
- Residents in Riverside County are raising the alarm on a small data center project being proposed for the fairgrounds. But officials say the proposal is still in its early stages.
- The historic Camelot Theater at the Palm Springs Cultural Center will screen “Clue” for free tonight. The screening is in tribute to actor Tim Curry, who died last month at the age of 80.