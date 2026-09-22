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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/22 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Set To Vote On Ordinance for E-Bike Regulation, California Reaches Settlement in Warner/Paramount Merger & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:40 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside City Council is expected to decide on an ordinance that would regulate e-bikes and other e-vehicles.
  • California and 11 other states reached a settlement in the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom has, once again, blocked a plan to let undocumented students work on college campuses.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, allowing state agencies to move faster to prepare for potentially heavy rain, flooding, and coastal impacts from el Nino.
  • A California frog is on the brink of extinction. Long Beach’s aquarium has a plan to save it.
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