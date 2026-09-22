KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/22 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Set To Vote On Ordinance for E-Bike Regulation, California Reaches Settlement in Warner/Paramount Merger & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside City Council is expected to decide on an ordinance that would regulate e-bikes and other e-vehicles.
- California and 11 other states reached a settlement in the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger.
- Governor Gavin Newsom has, once again, blocked a plan to let undocumented students work on college campuses.
- Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, allowing state agencies to move faster to prepare for potentially heavy rain, flooding, and coastal impacts from el Nino.
- A California frog is on the brink of extinction. Long Beach’s aquarium has a plan to save it.