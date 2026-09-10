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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/10 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Weighs Options on Data Centers, California Invests Less Funding in Wildfire Resilience & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 10, 2026 at 2:43 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Moreno Valley is weighing whether they want data centers in their city. The city council held a workshop to discuss the pros and cons.
  • California invested $447 million in wildfire resilience funding this year, which advocates say is the second lowest annual investment since 2019.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to throw his hat in the ring during the 2028 presidential election, though he has not yet formally announced his candidacy.
  • A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday in Murietta and is hospitalized.
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