KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/10 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Weighs Options on Data Centers, California Invests Less Funding in Wildfire Resilience & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Moreno Valley is weighing whether they want data centers in their city. The city council held a workshop to discuss the pros and cons.
- California invested $447 million in wildfire resilience funding this year, which advocates say is the second lowest annual investment since 2019.
- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to throw his hat in the ring during the 2028 presidential election, though he has not yet formally announced his candidacy.
- A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday in Murietta and is hospitalized.