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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/9 KVCR Midday News: Laws That Target Immigration Detention and Wildfire Recovery Await Gov. Newsom’s Approval or Veto, Candidates Fight for CA’s 6th Congressional District & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 9, 2026 at 1:29 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Lawmakers have sent two bills to Governor Gavin Newsom that aim to improve the recovery process after wildfire.
  • Two candidates are vying for this key congressional seat in California's 6th congressional district, which was redrawn under Prop 50.
  • California state lawmakers sent Governor Gavin Newsom two bills targeting businesses involved in immigration detention.
  • The 13th annual Excellence Through Education process will be held this month in the Riverside Convention Center.
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