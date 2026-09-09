KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/9 KVCR Midday News: Laws That Target Immigration Detention and Wildfire Recovery Await Gov. Newsom’s Approval or Veto, Candidates Fight for CA’s 6th Congressional District & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Lawmakers have sent two bills to Governor Gavin Newsom that aim to improve the recovery process after wildfire.
- Two candidates are vying for this key congressional seat in California's 6th congressional district, which was redrawn under Prop 50.
- California state lawmakers sent Governor Gavin Newsom two bills targeting businesses involved in immigration detention.
- The 13th annual Excellence Through Education process will be held this month in the Riverside Convention Center.