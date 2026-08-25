KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/25 KVCR Midday News: Court Hearings Over Sheriff Chad Bianco's Ballot Seizures Begins, CA Democrats Pushback on President Trump's Executive Order on Mail Ballots & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California's highest court is weighing whether a sheriff broke the law when he seized hundreds of thousands of ballots earlier this year. The court heard oral arguments yesterday.
- California Democrats are pushing back on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday allowing President Trump's executive order on vote-by-mail ballots to take effect temporarily.
- Governor Gavin Newsom quietly signed a controversial bill over the weekend aimed at protecting the personal information of immigrant-supportive service providers.
- The city of Riverside will recognize community leader Del Roberts Tuesday with an official Del Roberts Day to celebrate his 90th birthday.
- The Paramount-Warner Bros. discovery merger has hit new roadblocks.