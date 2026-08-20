Yahushua's Law - Protecting Students During Extreme Heat

Maya Gwynn

In August 2023, 12-year-old Yahushua Robinson collapsed and passed away during PE class at Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore as temperatures approached triple digits. The Riverside Coroner's Bureau found that he died of a heart defect with heat and physical exertion as contributing factors. His death sparked grief and action leading to Yahushua's Law, also called SB 1248. Today, I have the honor of speaking with his mother, Janae Robinson, who has turned her loss into advocacy to protect students during extreme heat. I just want to start off by saying, please accept my condolences for Yahushua. I've had the pleasure of learning so much about him, and even that my brother's name is Joshua, which is the same meaning. I already feel like a kinship to him, so thank you so much for being here.

Janee Robinson

Absolutely, thank you for having me.

Maya Gwynn

I've worked in an after-school program in Fontana, and it gets very hot out there when temperatures are dangerously high. Most people would expect physical activity to be limited. I also want to mention that you are a PE teacher in the same school district, and on that day, your students were inside. From a common sense perspective, where do you feel that judgment or the system failed Yahushua both at the time and even now?

Janee Robinson

Well, I'll tell you as an educator myself, if it's too hot for you, stay in. This heat is very much different than what I'm even used to. I've been teaching PE maybe 22 years of my 30, and this is a different heat than Los Angeles. The threshold in Los Angeles is 85, so we go in at 85. I was in elementary for for 8 of my 10 years here in Lake Elsinore, so our protocols were much different because our students were younger, and so we took account. And I'm a mom first, you know. So when you have littles, you you watch out for the littles, you know. But I think that because there wasn't standard guidelines for the state, I think that everyone has their own autonomy to do what they please in their classroom, based on who they are. So I think that common sense would be go inside. If it's hot. Go inside.

Maya Gwynn

Transforming personal tragedy into public action is no small undertaking. Even speaking to you on the phone when we first met, I could feel your essence and your joy. Can you share what drove your family to channel your grief into advocacy, ultimately leading to the creation of what is now known as Yahushua's Law?

Janee Robinson

Well, I think as a collective, my family, we love people. We love to bring people together. Yahushua was very- he was the glue as we lost our son before him. And I think that we have to look at our tragedies and we have to show others how to persevere. Being the voice, we wanted Yahushua's name to reign forever, to show parents that it's okay to speak up, speak out. You know, his father, myself, we're very communal, in the community, and wanted to give something back to our students. I've had over 200,000 students in my tenure of 30 years. It's my 30th year, so I want to make sure my babies know I still love them.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah. SB 1248 establishes uniform statewide guidelines to protect students during extreme heat. What immediate steps can schools take today to better protect students in extreme heat?

Janee Robinson

Informing parents when there are extreme weather, either way, hot or cold, letting them know that there is a plan. Where is it on the website? What is the protocol? I mean, parent engagement is one issue that is one of the pillars of the LCAP, the Local Control Accountability Plan. Parents hold back, so letting the parents know. Also, training -just train the staff on what to do in inclement weather. Having the available rooms. I mean, I've seen places where there's nowhere to go. We're landlocked. We have nowhere to go,

Maya Gwynn

And that's why they're outside.

Janee Robinson

And they're outside. Have a plan of action, and everyone be trained. Mandatory CPR, AED training and have AED machines in visible areas, more than one. Revamp the safety plan. I mean, there's minimum things that can be done, like just having a water fountain, not just water fillers, because not every student can come to school with a bottle. It's important that educators, parents, we all know what to do because no one's doing anything. There hasn't been a change at all, and it disheartens me that even people don't know about this bill that has already passed. And OSHA took a step. OSHA put out guidelines about heat protocol for adults, and also inside heat protocol, so they made a move, and I think that school districts need to do better.

Maya Gwynn

I agree. Since the moment you came in the room, I've been enjoying talking to you. Like I said, and your son who's here, you guys seem like you have such a fun, funny family. And you mentioned Yahushua was the youngest in your family, and that he had a special way of bringing you guys together. And I also love that you said he was an avid dancer. Can you share a memory or story that captures your spirit and joy that he brought to your family, and in a way, it still continues to?

Janee Robinson

Oh my goodness! At one time, we had 23 puppies. Our two dogs had a yard accident. We had 23 dogs in the house. And I would get up so angry, like, "Oh my, this is just gonna be the worst." And I remember his dad was out of town, and my son Eric would Facetime his dad or or make videos. And I came across a video not too long ago. My face... you could tell I was very angry. On the video, Yahushua would be- he's dancing. He'd be popping his fingers and whistling, and he just brought this joy. And on that day, I remember feeling so bad about my situation, but I saw that video and I play it often to remind myself that, you know, August 29 was my worst day. But even in my worst, I have so many memories of him to keep me out of that rut because it's a daily.... it's a daily... Ooh, I got to carry my cross every day.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah.

Janee Robinson

And I to remind myself, love, love, love, love. Because he loved even those that hated him.

Maya Gwynn

Yeah. Thank you so much for sharing, stories about him. And what you're doing is you're helping other kids, so his love is still here, and I thank you for doing that.

Janee Robinson

Thank you, I appreciate it. I just, you know, just to think of his smile, you know they called him Colgate at his school. He's smiling down on me right now and saying, "Mommy, I love you so much, and keep on going, no matter how hard it gets." And in the darkest time of night, you see the brightest stars.

Maya Gwynn

Definitely, definitely. Thank you again for being here.

Janee Robinson

Absolutely.

Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn. Thank you.