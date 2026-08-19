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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/19 KVCR Midday News: West Regionals Final Wraps Up, Opponents of Voter ID Launch their Campaign & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:11 PM PDT
Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball
Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The West Region’s road to Williamsport came down to Southern California and Hawaii as the two teams faced off at Al Houghton Stadium Friday evening.
  • Opponents of California's voter ID proposition launched their campaign in Sacramento on Tuesday. It would require voters to show a government-issued ID when casting a ballot.
  • As students across Riverside County head back to school, several school districts are adding a new curriculum focused on the dangers of fentanyl.
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