KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/19 KVCR Midday News: West Regionals Final Wraps Up, Opponents of Voter ID Launch their Campaign & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The West Region’s road to Williamsport came down to Southern California and Hawaii as the two teams faced off at Al Houghton Stadium Friday evening.
- Opponents of California's voter ID proposition launched their campaign in Sacramento on Tuesday. It would require voters to show a government-issued ID when casting a ballot.
- As students across Riverside County head back to school, several school districts are adding a new curriculum focused on the dangers of fentanyl.