KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/18 KVCR Midday News: Environmental Groups Settle Warehouse Lawsuit with Developer, California Polling Shows Support for Billionaire Tax & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Environmental groups have reached a lawsuit settlement with a warehouse developer over a massive project in Riverside County.
- New polling shows more Californians are likely to support the billionaire's wealth tax and oppose a measure requiring voter ID.
- Governor Newsom set a goal to add 2.5 million new units to California's housing stock by 2030. When local governments plan for this housing, they're also supposed to meet a range of four affordability targets that most cities and counties are struggling to meet.
- HealthNet, a major Medi-Cal insurer, is ending its assisted living benefits by year-end, affecting about 3,500 elderly patients, many with dementia.