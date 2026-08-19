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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/18 KVCR Midday News: Environmental Groups Settle Warehouse Lawsuit with Developer, California Polling Shows Support for Billionaire Tax & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 18, 2026 at 1:13 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Environmental groups have reached a lawsuit settlement with a warehouse developer over a massive project in Riverside County.
  • New polling shows more Californians are likely to support the billionaire's wealth tax and oppose a measure requiring voter ID.
  • Governor Newsom set a goal to add 2.5 million new units to California's housing stock by 2030. When local governments plan for this housing, they're also supposed to meet a range of four affordability targets that most cities and counties are struggling to meet.
  • HealthNet, a major Medi-Cal insurer, is ending its assisted living benefits by year-end, affecting about 3,500 elderly patients, many with dementia.
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