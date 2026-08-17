8/17 KVCR Midday News: Ontario's Alan Wapner steps down from committees; state lawmakers weigh key bills through suspense file process

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:



Ontario Councilman Alan Wapner steps down from several regional roles following an FBI raid at his home last month. He says the situation has become a distraction for the city and regional agencies he serves. KVCR. California lawmakers decide which costly bills will move forward this session. Measures involving ICE detention facility inspections and smartphone restrictions in K-8 classrooms stalled. CapRadio. A strong El Niño is expected to warm California's coastal waters through the fall and winter, potentially bringing more juvenile white sharks and other marine life to Monterey Bay. KAZU. California launches its first environmental youth advisory council for residents ages 14 to 20. Applications are open through September 21. CapRadio. Republican lawmakers are pushing measures to make California's election process more nonpartisan, including a proposal to make the Secretary of State's office nonpartisan. CapRadio.