KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/17 KVCR Midday News: Ontario's Alan Wapner steps down from committees; state lawmakers weigh key bills through suspense file process
Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:
- Ontario Councilman Alan Wapner steps down from several regional roles following an FBI raid at his home last month. He says the situation has become a distraction for the city and regional agencies he serves. KVCR.
- California lawmakers decide which costly bills will move forward this session. Measures involving ICE detention facility inspections and smartphone restrictions in K-8 classrooms stalled. CapRadio.
- A strong El Niño is expected to warm California's coastal waters through the fall and winter, potentially bringing more juvenile white sharks and other marine life to Monterey Bay. KAZU.
- California launches its first environmental youth advisory council for residents ages 14 to 20. Applications are open through September 21. CapRadio.
- Republican lawmakers are pushing measures to make California's election process more nonpartisan, including a proposal to make the Secretary of State's office nonpartisan. CapRadio.