Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Economics IE: August 17
Here are some of this week’s top economics stories from around the region and the state.
- California lawmakers dispensed with their Appropriations suspense files on THURSDAY.
- The Public Policy Institute of California has released a new report on the state’s housing crisis.
- Coachella’s city council is moving toward a permanent ban on data centers.
- Gas prices are trending down according to the Auto Club. But they are still high.