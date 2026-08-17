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Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: August 17

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 17, 2026 at 2:39 AM PDT

Here are some of this week’s top economics stories from around the region and the state.

  • California lawmakers dispensed with their Appropriations suspense files on THURSDAY.
  • The Public Policy Institute of California has released a new report on  the state’s housing crisis.
  • Coachella’s city council is moving toward a permanent ban on data centers.
  • Gas prices are trending down according to the Auto Club. But they are still high. 
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