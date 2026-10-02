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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/2/26

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published October 2, 2026 at 10:18 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to return the ballots he seized from the registrar of voters office earlier this year.

2. It’s been a while since we talked about the FBI raid on the homes of San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman and Ontario Councilman Alan Wapner. Is there anything new with that investigation?

3. And lastly today, a video of a man jumping through the drive-thru window of a Lake Elsinore an In-n-Out, to stop a woman attacking the restaurant staff, has gone viral. What happened there?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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