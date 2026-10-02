Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/2/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to return the ballots he seized from the registrar of voters office earlier this year.

2. It’s been a while since we talked about the FBI raid on the homes of San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman and Ontario Councilman Alan Wapner. Is there anything new with that investigation?

3. And lastly today, a video of a man jumping through the drive-thru window of a Lake Elsinore an In-n-Out, to stop a woman attacking the restaurant staff, has gone viral. What happened there?

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