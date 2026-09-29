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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/29 KVCR Midday News: Various New Laws Signed By Newsom Before End of Legislative Year & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Gavin Newsom has signed off on four new laws that aim to increase criminal penalties for repeat drunk drivers.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill aimed at making it easier for people in immigration custody who are hospitalized to stay in contact with family members.
  • The latest budget from Olympics Organizing Committee LA-28 is out. And one city official isn't happy with it.
  • Two Democratic rivals seeking to become the next mayor of Los Angeles are meeting on the same stage just days before mail ballots go to voters.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning the sale of single-use battery-powered vapes to combat plastic pollution.
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