Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/25/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Beaumont’s city treasurer has been charged with six felonies for allegedly failing to pay city taxes on the motel he owns in the city. What’s going on there?

2. A Lake Elsinore man who is running for Menifee City Council has been charged with four felony counts of falsifying his place of residence to qualify to run for the office.

3. Next, the city of Montclair has filed a lawsuit against the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for defunding the extension of the Metro rail line into the city.

4. And lastly today, let’s catch up on the outcome of San Bernardino City Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz’s trial for illegally recording her conversation with the police chief. She was found guilty on one count and not guilty on the other. How did this happen?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.