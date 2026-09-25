9/25 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County sheriff ordered to return seized ballots, California mail ballot rejections rise

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. California’s highest court has ruled that a Republican sheriff in the state illegally seized hundreds of thousands of ballots earlier this year…and must return them. The ballots were from a vote on whether to redraw California's congressional map to favor Democrats. KVCR

2. A new study found that a small but increasing number of mail-in ballots were rejected in this year’s California primary. The Public Policy Institute of California published the report. It suspects the increase stems from changes to the U.S. Postal Service pick up times.CapRadio

3. The group behind a ballot measure to reform California’s landmark environmental protection law is rejecting claims it will make it easier to build data centers. KQED.

