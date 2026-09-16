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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/16 KVCR Midday News: Teamsters Local 1932 Ask Newsom to Veto a Bill, California Lawmakers Fight Back Against Yosemite Land Swap & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:51 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Teamsters Local 1932 is asking Governor Gavin Newsom to veto a bill that would change the redistricting process in San Bernardino.
  • California lawmakers are leading the charge against a proposed land swap to allow a road to be built in Yosemite National Park, connecting it with a planned development just over the park border.
  • International students face uncertain futures after a new directive from the Trump administration.
  • Prosecutors say Beaumont Treasurer Anup Patel tried to duck paying more than $150,000 in taxes on revenue from his motel.
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