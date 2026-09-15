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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/15 KVCR Midday News: IECF Grant Helps Fund Centro del Inmigrante, New Trump Proposal would Exclude Undocumented Immigrants from 2030 Census & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 15, 2026 at 1:26 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A recent grant from the Inland Empire Community Foundation and Cielo Fund is helping local non-profit Centro del Inmigrante aid people being held in immigration detention.
  • California has the largest undocumented immigrant population in the country. A recent Trump administration proposal would exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2030 census count.
  • Diesel prices continue to hit record highs, with the national average climbing above $6 a gallon for the first time last week.
  • Macklemore says he has been dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian comments he made on stage earlier this month.
  • The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 28th consecutive day to $5.94.
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