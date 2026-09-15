KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/15 KVCR Midday News: IECF Grant Helps Fund Centro del Inmigrante, New Trump Proposal would Exclude Undocumented Immigrants from 2030 Census & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A recent grant from the Inland Empire Community Foundation and Cielo Fund is helping local non-profit Centro del Inmigrante aid people being held in immigration detention.
- California has the largest undocumented immigrant population in the country. A recent Trump administration proposal would exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2030 census count.
- Diesel prices continue to hit record highs, with the national average climbing above $6 a gallon for the first time last week.
- Macklemore says he has been dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian comments he made on stage earlier this month.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 28th consecutive day to $5.94.