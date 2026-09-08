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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/8 KVCR Midday News: California Democrats Try to Temporarily Ban Shock Gloves, Xavier Becerra Keeps Low Profile& More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Democratic lawmakers pushed out a last-minute bill to ban federal agents from using electric shot gloves until at least January 2030.
  • Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra has a strong lead for California governor. But Becerra kept a relatively low profile since June’s primary and made few specific commitments about what he would do as governor.
  • More than a week after the catastrophic flash flooding struck near the Nepal-Tibet border, a couple with deep ties to UC Davis remains missing.
  • Local gas prices are steadily climbing up to the $6 per gallon mark. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County hit $5.78.
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