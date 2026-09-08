KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/8 KVCR Midday News: California Democrats Try to Temporarily Ban Shock Gloves, Xavier Becerra Keeps Low Profile& More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Democratic lawmakers pushed out a last-minute bill to ban federal agents from using electric shot gloves until at least January 2030.
- Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra has a strong lead for California governor. But Becerra kept a relatively low profile since June’s primary and made few specific commitments about what he would do as governor.
- More than a week after the catastrophic flash flooding struck near the Nepal-Tibet border, a couple with deep ties to UC Davis remains missing.
- Local gas prices are steadily climbing up to the $6 per gallon mark. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County hit $5.78.