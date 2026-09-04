Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/4/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. First, let’s catch up on the trial of San Bernardino Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz, who is charged with illegally recording conversations with the police chief and the police union president.

2. Next, Banning leaders have responded to a scathing Grand Jury report on how the city utility fund got depleted. The city leaders blame previous officials.

3. Next, a bill to separate the Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. from the county coroner’s office is on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature -- or his veto. What’s this about?

4. And lastly today, a couple of Inland Empire cities have gotten permission from Caltrans to clean up homeless encampments alongside area freeways.

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