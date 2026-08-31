8/31 KVCR Midday News: California legislature ends today, as lawmakers race to get bills passed

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

California lawmakers are facing a midnight deadline today to pass bills before the legislative session ends. Here’s a quick look at some measures making their way through Sacramento and what they could mean for Californians.

1. California lawmakers passed a bill over the weekend to enhance penalties for social media influencers who post on behalf of a political campaign without disclosing they were paid for for the post. CapRadio

2. Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders struck a deal on wildfire liability over the weekend, just days before the legislative deadline. The final proposal leaves out a lot of what Newsom pushed for. CapRadio.

3. A California bill aiming to stop the practice of jailing people for minor infractions is now on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk. California News Service.

4. Inland Empire native and NASA astronaut Victor Glover and his Artemis II (TWO) crewmates were awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump on Friday. KVCR.