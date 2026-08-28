Coachella becomes second California city to ban data centers as opposition swells in Golden State

Coachella City Council voted on Wednesday night to permanently ban large-scale data centers within city limits, becoming the latest California city to do so as opposition sweeps the Golden State. Their action follows Monterey Park City Council’s decision to enact a similar ordinance and give voters a say on the ban, which they approved in June.

The desert city’s ban is the latest sign of growing community opposition to data center development across Southern California, where cities in the Coachella Valley and other rural municipalities are weighing bans and moratoriums as proposals to build data centers have emerged.

Coachella residents finalize data center ban, now weighs allowing voters to decide

Coachella’s ordinance prohibits large-scale data centers used for artificial intelligence, and only allows some exceptions for small-scale data centers used for computer storage, security, electricity and telecommunications purposes.

The council voted in June to place a 45-day moratorium on data centers, which later turned into a 10-month pause. In that same meeting, council members also voted to terminate a utility agreement that would have brought a data center campus run by Stronghold Power Systems to the city. After seeing the company’s proposal, residents organized in opposition and pushed the council toward a full ban.

At the last meeting, city leaders shared that AI data centers were not compatible with the city’s long term planning goals. They also shared concerns about the area’s strained water supply , electrical infrastructure, noise and water pollution impacts.

The final vote was anticlimactic compared to the weeks of raucous public comment and protests. Some of the Coachella residents involved in previous protests gathered across city hall at a library viewing room to celebrate what they say is a “historic” moment for the city.

Ash Vega with Viva La Causa , a grassroots activism group based in the city, said it took many months of door-to-door outreach, education and reaching environmental justice communities that are often not considered in development decisions.

“This is a predominantly Latinx, Spanish-speaking immigrant community,” said Vega. “There's a lot of fear going on, but ultimately, it's been about maintaining the pressure by continuously showing up, reading those city council agendas … and never wavering in our demands from the start.”

Stronghold Power Systems continues to oppose the council’s decision. In a letter to the mayor and City Council, Stronghold Power CEO Scott Bailey said the first phase of the proposed data center campus could have generated an estimated $54 million a year in public revenue benefits, including revenue that would have gone to schools and the local water district.

Stronghold Power did not respond to KVCR’s request for further comment.

Anthony Victoria / KVCR Viva La Causa organizer Ash Vega speaks with residents after the Coachella City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Vega said door-to-door outreach and public education helped residents build support for a data center ban.

Coachella Mayor Frank Figueroa told KVCR on Thursday that the council’s decision to permanently ban data centers came from the will of the people.

“The real praises go to community groups like Viva La Causa, Leadership Counsel and Coachella Unincorporated who came together and organized community members,” said Figueroa. “We are the policymakers fixing what we did wrong, and you told us that day in and day out.”

Figueroa also reiterated his support for community calls to place a data center ban on a future ballot for voters to consider. He said putting the issue before voters would make the ban more difficult for a future council to reverse.

“This council sitting right now made these changes, but in the future, what might happen?,” he asked. “When you enshrine it with voters, voters then say, ‘we're going to vote on this and ban data centers.’”

Palm Springs enacts temporary ban to weigh community concerns

Just a few miles west, the Palm Springs City Council also voted on Wednesday to enact a 45-day moratorium on data centers. They have the option to extend the ordinance for up to two years, if needed.

Like Coachella and other cities across the state, Palm Springs officials shared concerns over the environmental, infrastructure, land and employment impacts building data centers will have on the city.

“Many argue that [data centers] play a vital role in the advancement of technology and remote work,” said Chris Hadwin, the planning director for Palm Springs. “Others, including many here tonight, have raised concerns about their potential impacts.”

Hadwin also shared at the meeting that the city of Palm Springs’ zoning codes currently don't define uses for any type of data centers.

“The municipal code and zoning code are currently sort of silent on these uses, do not define them, and do not establish regulations … there is ambiguity as to whether and how they are permitted,” he said.

Most public speakers at the meeting shared that they feel data centers do not provide any public benefits, and also challenged general claims by data center developers that technology like closed loop cooling helps reduce emissions.

“Desert data centers have to use supplemental cooling systems because it's hot,” said Palm Springs resident Lindsay Rowe. “If you didn't know, it's to combat the summer heat and those monsoonal months, which create those wet bulb temperatures, and it comes at an extreme cost, significantly increasing water use and energy draws.”

Councilwoman Grace Garner, who proposed the data center moratorium, said that a temporary pause allows the city to study data centers’ impact on jobs, infrastructure and the environment.

“We've seen in other communities across the country, who have not had that [study] happen, there are really huge detriments,” she said.

Palm Springs city planners said that they are expecting to do community outreach in the fall to gather public input for future zoning code changes, in addition to a citywide AI policy that is set to be considered for adoption by the council next year.

Adelanto residents raise concerns over zoning changes for data centers

Courtesy of Melissa Ojeda Residents speak during public comment at the Adelanto Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2026. The city is considering land use changes that could allow data center projects to be built in the city.



The debate over data centers has also reached the Mojave Desert, where Adelanto residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes to the city’s land use laws, which could accommodate data centers.

Adelanto’s planning commission on Aug. 19 rejected a proposal that would have changed its zoning codes to make amendments to land uses in industrial areas, potentially accommodating data centers, battery storage projects and other high tech uses.

But despite their rejection, the planning commission only serves in an advisory role on land use decisions. Ultimately, the City Council has the authority to take up the proposal at a future meeting.

Jim Hersh with Adelanto’s planning division said the proposed changes would remain consistent with land uses already allowed in the city.

He added that there are currently no proposals for data centers.

“Whether you love data centers or hate them, we are being transparent,” said Hersh.

But many public speakers remained skeptical of the proposed zoning changes, arguing that they could pave the way for future data center projects. Some also pointed to a visit by some council members to a data center facility in San Diego as evidence that the city wants to attract data center developers to Adelanto.

“You guys are saying, ‘Oh, it's just an amendment for zoning.’ Great, take out the data center part,” said Adelanto resident Stephanie Flores Aparicio. “It's clear none of us want it. Take that part out.”

Adelanto’s commissioners eventually recommended against making the amendment.

Jayshawn Johnson, one of the planning commissioners, said he is not against data centers, but wants the city to do more homework before they make any changes to its zoning laws.

“Policy should lead development,” said Johnson. “Development should not force policy to catch up afterward.”

Other cities across the state who have passed moratoriums include Baldwin Park, El Monte , Desert Hot Springs , Indio and Patterson . Other Golden State municipalities such as Alhambra , Calipatria and Perris are considering joining Monterey Park and Coachella in their bans.