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data centers

A homemade banner reads, “Coachella says no to data center” hanging on the wall of the city’s public library after the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. For months, residents spoke out at meetings and held protests against a proposed data center campus. Their pushback led the council to enact a permanent ban.
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR
Local News
Coachella becomes second California city to ban data centers as opposition swells in Golden State
Anthony Victoria
Coachella permanently banned large-scale data centers after community members pointed to concerns over water, energy and other environmental impacts. The move comes as other California cities weigh bans and other restrictions on data centers.