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data centers
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR
Local News
Coachella becomes second California city to ban data centers as opposition swells in Golden State
Anthony Victoria
Coachella permanently banned large-scale data centers after community members pointed to concerns over water, energy and other environmental impacts. The move comes as other California cities weigh bans and other restrictions on data centers.