KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/26 KVCR Midday News: New California Bill to Make it Easier to Sue Federal Agents Advances in Legislature, California Seeks Ways to Lower Health Care Prices & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A bill that would make it easier for people to sue federal agents for civil rights violations advanced in the legislature on Tuesday.
- The cost of health care in California keeps rising every year. And on August 26, the Board for the State of Health Care Affordability will look at proposals designed to bend the spending curve.
- Some California lawmakers gathered in Sacramento to voice their support for several public safety bills that were scrapped ahead of the legislative deadline.