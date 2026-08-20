KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/20 KVCR Midday News: Adelanto Planning Commission Vote to Reject Zoning Laws for Data Centers, California Approves New Tire Standards & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Adelanto’s Planning Commission voted Wednesday to reject proposed changes to the city's zoning laws that would have allowed data centers and other high-tech industries.
- The California Energy Commission approved new first-in-the-nation tire standards designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce pollution.
- Governor Gavin Newsom wants to limit how much utilities pay for catastrophic wildfires. But details of the proposal have yet to be released as the legislative session ends.
- This month, a mysterious political firm admitted to fabricating multiple election polls.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose to $5.53.