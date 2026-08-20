Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/20 KVCR Midday News: Adelanto Planning Commission Vote to Reject Zoning Laws for Data Centers, California Approves New Tire Standards & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 20, 2026 at 2:59 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Adelanto’s Planning Commission voted Wednesday to reject proposed changes to the city's zoning laws that would have allowed data centers and other high-tech industries.
  • The California Energy Commission approved new first-in-the-nation tire standards designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce pollution. 
  • Governor Gavin Newsom wants to limit how much utilities pay for catastrophic wildfires. But details of the proposal have yet to be released as the legislative session ends.
  • This month, a mysterious political firm admitted to fabricating multiple election polls.
  • The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose to $5.53.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News