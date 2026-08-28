Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/28/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. On Monday, the state Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases challenging the authority of Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to seize 650,000 ballots from last November’s special election. What did the attorneys for each side argue?

2. In a different courthouse, in San Bernardino, the county auditor/controller-treasurer/tax collector is challenging the legal qualifications of the man elected to replace him. What’s going on there?

3. And lastly today, a jury began hearing testimony this week in the criminal case against San Bernardino Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz for recording her conversations with the police chief and the police union president without their permission. How is that going?

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