8/28 KVCR Midday News: Palm Springs puts temporary pause on data center approvals, while Coachella votes to ban them; Prop. 47 may have increased homelessness, poll shows

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Palm Springs is the latest city to approve a temporary ban on large-scale data centers, as more communities across Southern California consider their impacts on infrastructure and the environment. KVCR.

2. A report out this week from the Public Policy Institute of California is linking a voter-backed proposition to a rise in homelessness.

Proposition 47 passed in 2014. It reduced certain drug crimes from felonies down to misdemeanors. The idea was to keep people out of jails and prison. But researchers say they may be winding up on the streets instead. CalMatters.

3. Lawmakers have reached a deal to limit public agencies' liability for abuse children experienced at the hands of public employees. CapRadio.

4. The heatwave that's impacted Southern California throughout the week is at its peak. The National Weather Service warns of dangerous heat in large parts of the Inland Empire. City News Service.