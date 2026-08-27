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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/27 KVCR Midday News: Federal Jury Grants $13.5M Verdict Over Riverside County Inmate Death, New Data Shows How Heat is Affecting Unhoused People & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 27, 2026 at 2:58 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A federal jury has found the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and an inmate are both responsible for that inmate's death in custody four years ago.
  • Emergency room visits spikes when it gets really hot. For the first time, though, new data is showing the effects on unhoused populations.
  • Lawmakers are pushing back on Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal to limit the liability of utilities when their equipment starts destructive wildfires.
  • Meta has agreed to pay $17 billion and add child safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms to end a landmark trial over teen social media addiction and settle claims filed by 47 states.
  • The Inland Empire will face another day of dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat today. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 118 degrees in the lower deserts.
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