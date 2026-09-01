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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/1 KVCR Midday News: California Bills Await the Approval or Veto from Governor Gavin Newsom & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:44 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Two state bills, known as the California Voting Rights Act of 2026, authored by Riverside Senator Sabrina Cervantes, are headed to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.
  • California state lawmakers passed a series of bills during their final days of session aimed at regulating data centers projects.
  • California lawmakers passed a bill that aims to speed up the process to reclassify students from English learners to proficient English speakers.
  • A bill that strengthens protections for Native Americans to practice their spiritual traditions on state land has passed through the legislature this weekend and is heading to the governor's desk.
  • Social media companies are trying harder to know which users are kids.
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