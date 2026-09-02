KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/2 KVCR Midday News: Bill that Aims to Separate Riverside County Sheriff and Coroner’s Awaits Approval or Veto, Kaiser Nurses Picket Across the State & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A Senate bill that would separate the Riverside County Sheriff and Coroner's Office is poised to become law. The bill aims to address concerns over a lack of transparency in investigating deaths in Riverside County jails.
- Students without legal status aren't allowed to work for California's public colleges or universities. A bill that could change that is now on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.
- Nurses at Kaiser Permanente hospitals across California picketed on Tuesday, a day after their union contract expired. The California Nurses Association held informational pickets at 22 Kaiser sites.
- The California State Parks Foundation is asking SoCal residents to report sightings of Western Monarch Butterflies for California Biodiversity Day.
- Local prices at the pump jump to $5.38 per gallon of regular self-serve gasoline.