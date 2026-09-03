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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/3 KVCR Midday News: California Might Temporarily Ban Shock Glove Usage from Law Enforcement, Bills Pile Up On Newsom’s Desk, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 3, 2026 at 2:19 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California could become the first state to ban law enforcement, including federal officers, from using shock gloves on suspects, at least temporarily.
  • A pair of bills on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would require data center developers to be more transparent about how much water their facilities use.
  • A bill putting new limits on artificial intelligence in health care is headed to Governor Newsom's desk.
  • Researchers at USC and UCLA estimate that close to 6,000 unhoused people live within a mile of Olympic venues in Los Angeles County and could be impacted by the security plans for the 2028 Summer Games.
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