KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/3 KVCR Midday News: California Might Temporarily Ban Shock Glove Usage from Law Enforcement, Bills Pile Up On Newsom’s Desk, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California could become the first state to ban law enforcement, including federal officers, from using shock gloves on suspects, at least temporarily.
- A pair of bills on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would require data center developers to be more transparent about how much water their facilities use.
- A bill putting new limits on artificial intelligence in health care is headed to Governor Newsom's desk.
- Researchers at USC and UCLA estimate that close to 6,000 unhoused people live within a mile of Olympic venues in Los Angeles County and could be impacted by the security plans for the 2028 Summer Games.