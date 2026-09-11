KVCR Midday News: Perris voters to decide on warehouse measure to support city services; IE remembers 9/11 attacks on 25th anniversary

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Perris voters this November will decide the fate of a measure that aims to place taxes on warehouses. Measure C will create a business license tax that will charge non-e-commerce warehouse operators up to 10 cents per square feet of space. KVCR.

2. California is taking new steps to protect kids from some of the potential harms of social media and artificial intelligence. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed 13 bills dealing with how children interact with these technologies. CalMatters.

3. The 50-year-old law enacted under President Richard Nixon is credited with helping bring California’s condors and sea otters back from the brink of extinction.

The updates to the law still ban directly harming or killing individual animals but

eliminate protections for the habitats where endangered species live.Now there’s concern that shift could effectively open up habitats to mining, logging and other development. CalMatters.

4. The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. LAist.

5. Communities across the Inland Empire are marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with remembrance ceremonies and other events. Here are some happening today:

