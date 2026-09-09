Moreno Valley holds workshop on pros and cons of data centers

Moreno Valley is weighing whether they want data centers in their city. The city council held a workshop on Tuesday night to discuss the pros and cons. Most people there appear to oppose them.

City planners and some council members emphasized throughout the evening’s session that they want to inform the public about the different types of data centers, their intended uses and the benefits and risks of building them.

“That's why we're having the discussion today,” said Councilwoman Elena Baca-Santa Cruz. “We hear you. It is a democracy. We are here to represent you.”

Many cities across California have weighed similar concerns about data centers since the beginning of the year. Coachella and Monterey Park took actions to prohibit them, while other cities have passed moratoriums to receive further public input, updating existing zoning laws to consider permitting them in industrial zones.

Both city leaders and the public expressed concerns about the impact of data centers on the city’s utilities. The council is in favor of a moratorium, which would allow them to assess their options, including a ban.

“I'm seeing [data centers] more and more [in] brown and black communities,” said Councilwoman Cherlynda Barnard, who proposed holding the study session. “The time to have the discussion [is] not when one is actually placed in front of us for a decision…because by then it's too late.”

Shatam Odom, who has lived in Moreno Valley for over three decades, said she’s “floored” that city officials are holding conversations about data centers. Odom said the city is already oversaturated with warehouses.

“Why would we even fathom having a conversation about data centers in Moreno Valley,” said Odom, “when we already have a billion square footage of warehouses and 140 million more to go, that is insane.”

Moreno Valley’s current zoning laws do not allow for data center project approvals. City attorney Steven Quintanilla said at the meeting that future applicants would be required to get through “hoops” to submit applications for a general plan amendment and zoning changes to create new permit requirements.

“But right now, data centers are not permitted,” said Quintanilla. “So, if somebody submitted an application, we would just reject it.”

The council could make a formal decision as soon as next month.

KVCR’s Rami Alarian contributed to this story

