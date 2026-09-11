Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/11/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A judge has ruled against San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason’s lawsuit challenging this opponent’s qualifications to take office.

2. Cal State San Bernardino is getting a million dollars to build out an artificial intelligence research facility on the campus.

3. A Modesto man has been convicted of fraud after he expanded into San Bernardino County and took money from people to build food trucks for them that he never delivered.

4. And lastly today, police in Riverside cleared out a homeless encampment in Fairmount Park this week, arresting 17 people on warrants and for trespassing.

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