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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/11/26

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published September 11, 2026 at 10:32 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A judge has ruled against San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Ensen Mason’s lawsuit challenging this opponent’s qualifications to take office.

2. Cal State San Bernardino is getting a million dollars to build out an artificial intelligence research facility on the campus.

3. A Modesto man has been convicted of fraud after he expanded into San Bernardino County and took money from people to build food trucks for them that he never delivered.

4. And lastly today, police in Riverside cleared out a homeless encampment in Fairmount Park this week, arresting 17 people on warrants and for trespassing.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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