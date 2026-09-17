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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/17 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Board of Supervisors Respond to Alarming Number of County Jail Reports, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 17, 2026 at 12:49 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside County Board of Supervisors issued a response to a grand jury report that found an alarming number of county jail deaths.
  • An investigation into California's high-speed rail project found nearly $600,000 in consultant expenses that violated state rules or contract terms.
  • California just became the first state to pass rules that require insurers to address smoke damage after major fires.
  • Local prices at the pump topped the $6 mark. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased 3.8 cents to $6.02.
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