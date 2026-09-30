KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/30 KVCR Midday News: Approximately 20 Anti-ICE were Approved by Governor Gavin Newsom, New Law Paves Way for Incarcerated Firefighters to Have Careers After Release & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new state law will restrict federal immigration enforcement activity at courthouses across the state. The law was part of a package of immigration bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this week.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Tuesday that prohibits cities and counties from approving new private detention centers. The bill was introduced in response to concerns over conditions at ICE facilities.
- Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill banning the use of electric shock gloves by law enforcement agencies. It was one of some 20 anti-ICE pieces of legislation he signed.
- A new California law signed on Monday will make it easier for incarcerated firefighters to transfer their work and experience into careers after their release.