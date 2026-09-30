Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/30 KVCR Midday News: Approximately 20 Anti-ICE were Approved by Governor Gavin Newsom, New Law Paves Way for Incarcerated Firefighters to Have Careers After Release & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published September 30, 2026 at 1:15 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new state law will restrict federal immigration enforcement activity at courthouses across the state. The law was part of a package of immigration bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this week.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Tuesday that prohibits cities and counties from approving new private detention centers. The bill was introduced in response to concerns over conditions at ICE facilities.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill banning the use of electric shock gloves by law enforcement agencies. It was one of some 20 anti-ICE pieces of legislation he signed.
  • A new California law signed on Monday will make it easier for incarcerated firefighters to transfer their work and experience into careers after their release.
Tags
Local News Local newsThe Midday News Report
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News