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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/1 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Sherrif Chad Bianco Stripped of Coroner Duties, California Agencies Required to Record 911 Calls from ICE Detention Centers & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:18 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who has downplayed record deaths in his jails, has been stripped of his duties as coroner. That's under a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last night.
  • Starting in January, government agencies will be required to disclose recordings and other recordings of 911 calls from ICE detention centers.
  • California has become the 18th state to ban child marriage. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1267 banning the practice.
  • Amid insults and name-calling, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Javier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton debated discussed over housing, homelessness, and President Donald Trump in the debate.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have penalized people for using smart glasses to record people without their permission in changing rooms, doctor's office, and other spaces people generally consider private.
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