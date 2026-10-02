10/2 KVCR Midday News: Judge approves new San Bernardino county ambulance provider; Colton Relay for Life honors cancer survivors and remembers lives lost

Today's top stories for Friday, October 2, 2026:

1. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Wednesday that changes the redistricting process in San Bernardino County. The county’s board of supervisors previously had final authority over voter maps. KVCR.

2. The Palm Springs City Council voted Wednesday to extend its moratorium on data center approvals to two years. KVCR.

3. A judge approved San Bernardino County’s switch to a new ambulance provider on Wednesday — just hours before the switch was set to happen. KVCR.

4. Hundreds of residents gathered at Colton High School last weekend for the 21st annual relay for life walk. Participants shared their experiences about fighting cancer. IECN.