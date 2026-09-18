San Bernardino’s Council wants Treasure Ortiz to resign. She’s refusing

The San Bernardino City Council on Wednesday called for the resignation of Councilmember Treasure Ortiz, after a jury found her guilty of illegally recording the city’s police chief.

Ortiz was convicted by a San Bernardino Superior Court judge last week of misdemeanor eavesdropping for secretly recording conversations with San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman. She met with Goodman and Sgt. Jose Loera to discuss alleged misconduct by a police officer. Ortiz claimed that Goodman and Loera had illegally used a law enforcement database to search information to hurt her campaign, which she sued the city for.

She was acquitted for recording a conversation with Loera and convicted for recording one with Goodman.

In response to Ortiz’s legal issues, the San Bernardino’s City Council voted 4-2 in a closed session to read a statement for the public to condemn her. Mayor Helen Tran said the city council previously censured Ortiz, removed her from all committee assignments and called for her resignation.

“The city is deeply concerned that a sitting council member has now been convicted of a crime against the chief of police,” Tran said. “The city is pleased that justice was served.”

Ortiz said that she has no intention of stepping down.

“I will continue to expose everything that goes on in this city to its fullest extent,” Ortiz said.

Tran said all claims against the city and Goodman in the federal lawsuit have been dismissed.

“The city looks forward to defending the remainder of the federal lawsuit,” Tran said.

Ortiz’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 14 where she faces a maximum of one year in jail time and a $2,500 fine for the misdemeanor charge.