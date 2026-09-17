Perris planning commission recommends data center ban as residents oppose state fairgrounds project

The City of Perris’ planning commission is recommending a citywide ban on data centers. The decision comes at the same time that residents are raising concerns about a proposed data center project near Lake Perris.

The council voted in June to direct planning staff to draft language for a proposed data center ban ordinance based on the public’s input.

The commission at Wednesday’s meeting shared that they want the council to prohibit any data centers that require large amounts of electricity and water use. They recommend for the proposed ordinance to include information to better define the size of facilities and their environmental impacts.

Rafael Garcia, a city planner helping prepare the proposed ordinance, said he was focused on the “functions” or characteristics of data centers that could be considered harmful to residents.

“The technology is constantly evolving,” said Garcia, “but we want to make sure that we're accounting for the impacts.”

Small and residential computer server rooms used for local cloud storage or emergency services could be excluded.

Jillian Menez, one of Perris’ planning commissioners, said that the city has already unfairly carried the burden with similar industries and that residents have made it clear they want a ban.

“I don't think a single person spoke in opposition to banning data centers, and I think that speaks loudly as to where our community stands,” said Menez. “I just don't think that this industry is ready…I don't know if it ever will be…to work properly in a community like Perris.”

Residents also raised concerns about a proposed data center at the state-owned Southern California Fair and Events Center near Lake Perris. Global Stack, an infrastructure company, wants to build an “edge data center” there on five acres.

Edge data centers are smaller in size. Global Stack says they’re looking to build more of these facilities to help support emergency response services across the state.

But residents who spoke during public comment said that they want the city to try to stop it.

Shirley Montealegre, who lives in the Villages of Avalon housing community near Lake Perris, said she didn’t know about the project until her brother shared a news story about it.

“I never received a notice or anything,” said Montealegre. “I've already reached out to [Mayor Michael Vargas] and he kind of gave me the explanation that it's out of his jurisdiction.”

Dwayne Hammond, the planning commission’s chairman, made those same claims several times during the meeting.

“Anything the fairgrounds does is state-concerned,” said Hammond. “It is not the jurisdiction of Perris. I just want to make that clear. There is no proposal before us.”

But Marsoules Dalviento, who also lives near Lake Perris, said commissioners like Hammond have more influence to speak out against Global Stack’s proposed edge data center project.

“We know it's not viable to put a data center anywhere near residential areas, especially near wildlife,” said Dalviento. “[City officials ] have to make [themselves] responsible and step in and show up to those meetings that the public may not have the opportunity to do. That's why I think it's important.”

