9/18 KVCR Midday News: Congressional bills aim to address student food insecurity; Perris Data Center ban discussions; San Bernardino city council calls for Treasure Ortiz to step down

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Two federal bills were introduced today to address food insecurity on college campuses. One of those bills was inspired by a San Bernardino Community College student. KVCR.

2. The City of Perris’ planning commission is recommending a citywide ban on data centers. The decision comes at the same time that residents are raising concerns about a proposed data center project near Lake Perris. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino's City Council called for the resignation of councilmember Treasure Ortiz on Wednesday. She was convicted for the misdemeanor offense of illegally recording San Bernardino police chief. KVCR.

4. The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved a new policy earlier this week that bans city employees from taking on side jobs that involve immigration enforcement. LAist.

