9/21 KVCR Midday News: Fuerza Regida announces plans for youth center; cool temperatures through Tuesday in parts of IE

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A legal watchdog group says some of the Trump administration's immigration prosecutors are breaking the rules — and it wants California's State Bar to investigate. LAist.

2. Pretrial motions began today in the case of a former Riverside daycare operator accused of sexually assaulting two girls. City News Service.

3. California is moving to expand its oversight of artificial intelligence. Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to speed up the state's AI laws, but the biggest changes are still just proposals. CapRadio.

4. Fuerza Regida returned to its San Bernardino roots last week, receiving the Key to the City during a special celebration at the California Theatre. IECN.

5. Below-normal temperatures are expected across the Inland Empire through Tuesday. City News Service.

