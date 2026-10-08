Riverside hires inspector general, two years after voters approve creation of position

The Riverside City Council unanimously approved the hire of an Inspector General yesterday -- two years after voters passed Measure L, which paved the way for its creation.

Voters approved the measure back in 2024 with 65% of voter support. The measure amended the City of Riverside Charter to establish the Inspector General as a new Charter officer position.

The post of Inspector General, or a government watchdog, has the power to conduct investigations, audits and evaluate the performance of city departments. The position also facilities the whistleblower programs and presents any audit findings.

Lori K.M. Cox is set to bring several years of internal auditing experience to serve as the city’s first Inspector General. Cox is coming from Dallas College in Texas, where she served as the Chief Internal Auditor for six years.

“This comes after a very very long and exhaustive search for the right candidate for this position,” said Councilmember Steven Robillard, who served on the council group that led the hiring process for the role..

Mayor Pro Tem Clarissa Cervantes said the decision helps to maintain transparency and responsiveness in city operations.

“Establishing an independent Inspector General is a major step for Riverside,” Cervantes said. “Riverside is setting itself apart as a Big city in California by establishing this office.”

The city awarded Cox a three year contract with an annual salary of about $220,000 with a budget of over $700,000.

Cox is set to assume the role by Oct. 19.